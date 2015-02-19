Priceline CEO says Expedia-Orbitz deal not a negative

(Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc (PCLN.O) does not view consolidation by competitors in the travel services industry as a negative but has no intention to buy another bookings site, following Expedia Inc’s (EXPE.O) tentative purchase of Orbitz Worldwide Inc OWW.N.

“We just have a different philosophy for growing in the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said on a quarterly earnings call.

Pointing to Priceline’s recent purchases of restaurant-reservation site OpenTable and travel meta-search engine Kayak, he added, “It’s all been adjacent growth versus doubling and tripling down on similar brands.”

Huston said the Expedia-Orbitz deal “consolidates and clarifies competition” and that “there’s tremendous potential ahead,” given that Priceline and Expedia still comprise less than 10 percent of the travel services market.