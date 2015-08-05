Priceline beats second-quarter profit estimates, sees solid third-quarter

(Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc (PCLN.O) reported second-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, although weakness in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar continued to weigh down results as well as its third-quarter outlook in dollar terms.

Priceline, the world’s second largest online travel services company by bookings after Expedia Inc (EXPE.O), said net income fell 10.3 percent to $517 million from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45 per diluted share in the quarter. Analysts estimated, on average, it would earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bookings through the company, which operates its namesake website as well as Booking.com, OpenTable, Kayak and others, rose almost 11 percent to $14.96 billion in the quarter. Hotel room and rental car bookings experienced “accelerating growth” for the second quarter in a row, it said.

“We believe we are well set up to deliver the largest quarter in our company’s history,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said of the third quarter.

Priceline expects third-quarter bookings to fall as much as 1 percent or increase as much as 6 percent compared with the prior year, assuming exchange rates of $1.09 per euro and $1.56 per British pound. Adjusting rates to year-earlier exchange levels, it expects bookings to grow between 13 percent and 20 percent in dollar terms.

A man holds a smartphone displaying the OpenTable app in a photo illustration in Toronto June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The company also forecast adjusted earnings between $22.95 and $24.45 per share in the quarter, compared with $22.16 a year earlier.

Priceline shares rose nearly 9 percent to $1,396 in premarket trading.

“Priceline.come continues to be a tale of two cities, with strong retail performance offset by a shrinking but still large name-your-own-price business,” Huston said on an investor call, noting that its feature allowing customers to suggest a price they would pay has hurt its business.

“OpenTable continued to produce double-digit domestic diner growth,” he said of the service, acquired by Priceline last year that allows customers to make restaurant reservations online. “It’s on track to begin launching new international markets later this year.”

(Corrects bookings rise to almost 11 percent in third paragraph)