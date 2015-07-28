U.S. watchdog refers PwC to ethics panel over audit of charity

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Justice internal watchdog has referred auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL] to a professional ethics panel over what it called “extensive deficiencies” in an audit of federal grant compliance by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Office of the Inspector General said it found multiple omissions in PwC’s work on the mentoring organization Big Brothers, which received over $23 million in Department of Justice grants between 2009 and 2011.

The report is a black eye for the U.S. arm of PwC, the world’s second-largest audit firm by revenue. PwC and the other Big Four audit firms - Deloitte [DTLE.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL] and KPMG [KPMG.UL] - audit the books of the largest companies across the globe, as well as numerous government contractors.

“When an auditor does not follow standards or provisions required in federal audits, that failure constitutes an act discreditable to the profession,” the report said.

The inspector general said it questioned $19.5 million in funding that Big Brothers received and recommended that $3.8 million in funds not yet disbursed be put to better use.

After problems were pointed out to PwC by the inspector general, the audit firm pulled its audit report on Big Brothers and issued a revised one in January this year, the inspector general’s office said.

PwC spokeswoman Caroline Nolan said in a statement that the audit firm was pleased that the inspector general accepted the revised audit report.

Representatives for Big Brothers were not immediately available for comment.

Recipients of federal grants are typically required to be audited annually by an independent audit firm to ensure they comply with federal regulations.

The inspector general said PwC’s first audit report, covering fiscal year 2011, found that Big Brothers complied “in all material respects” with grant requirements.

In its own audit report published in 2013, however, the inspector general said it found that Big Brothers did not properly safeguard grant funds and was “in material non-compliance” with the majority of grant requirements that it tested.

The inspector general said it reported its findings on PwC to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ professional ethics division.