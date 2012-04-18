FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Primerica to buy back $150 million of shares from Warburg
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 18, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Primerica to buy back $150 million of shares from Warburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Life insurer Primerica Inc (PRI.N) said it will buy back $150 million of its common stock from private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, redeploying excess capital to boost earnings per share.

Primerica will buy back 5.7 million shares held by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X LP and Warburg Pincus X Partners LP at $26.15 per share, matching Primerica’s share closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock was trading at $26.11 on Wednesday.

“This (repurchase) completes the capital actions announced with our recent redundant reserve financing transaction and will be accretive to earnings per share,” Rick Williams, Co-CEO of Primerica said in a statement.

After the deal, Warburg Pincus will own a 17.9 percent stake in Primerica, which was spun-off from Citigroup Inc (C.N) in an initial public offering in 2010.

Citigroup sold its remaining stake in Primerica last December.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.