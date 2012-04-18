Primerica to buy back $150 million of shares from Warburg

(Reuters) - Life insurer Primerica Inc (PRI.N) said it will buy back $150 million of its common stock from private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, redeploying excess capital to boost earnings per share.

Primerica will buy back 5.7 million shares held by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X LP and Warburg Pincus X Partners LP at $26.15 per share, matching Primerica’s share closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock was trading at $26.11 on Wednesday.

“This (repurchase) completes the capital actions announced with our recent redundant reserve financing transaction and will be accretive to earnings per share,” Rick Williams, Co-CEO of Primerica said in a statement.

After the deal, Warburg Pincus will own a 17.9 percent stake in Primerica, which was spun-off from Citigroup Inc (C.N) in an initial public offering in 2010.

Citigroup sold its remaining stake in Primerica last December.