Apple in talks to buy Israel's PrimeSense: report
July 16, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Apple in talks to buy Israel's PrimeSense: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the Apple logo near an Apple Store at a shopping area in central Beijing February 19, 2013.

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Apple is in early negotiations to buy Israel-based PrimeSense, a developer of chips that enable three-dimensional machine vision, for $280 million, the Calcalist new website said on Tuesday.

A delegation of Apple engineering executives visited PrimeSense in early July, Calcalist said.

Officials at PrimeSense were not immediately available for comment.

PrimeSense has raised $85 million from Israel and U.S. venture capital funds, Calcalist noted.

PrimeSense’s sensing technology, which gives digital devices the ability to observe a scene in three dimensions, was used to help power Microsoft’s Xbox Kinect.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
