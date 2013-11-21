FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Prince Frog rejects short-seller allegations of inflated data
November 21, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

China's Prince Frog rejects short-seller allegations of inflated data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Child skincare products maker Prince Frog International (1259.HK) said on Thursday that a short-seller report that took issue with its sales figures and other aspects of it business was misleading and inappropriate.

Prince Frog’s statement came more than a month after California-based Glaucus Research Group published a 44-page report in which it also said the Chinese government’s tax records indicated the company’s net income was a fraction of reported figures.

The Hong Kong-listed company said its shares would resume trading on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

