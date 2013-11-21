China's Prince Frog rejects short-seller allegations of inflated data

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Child skincare products maker Prince Frog International (1259.HK) said on Thursday that a short-seller report that took issue with its sales figures and other aspects of it business was misleading and inappropriate.

Prince Frog’s statement came more than a month after California-based Glaucus Research Group published a 44-page report in which it also said the Chinese government’s tax records indicated the company’s net income was a fraction of reported figures.

The Hong Kong-listed company said its shares would resume trading on Thursday morning.