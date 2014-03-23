Principal Financial shares primed to rise: Barron's

(Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.N) shares could rise 25 percent if the company is valued more as a global money manager, as opposed to an insurance company, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron‘s.

The current stock price does not reflect Principal’s position as a money manager with $483 billion in assets, the article said.

“This is an asset manager in an insurance company’s clothing,” the article quotes Tim Call, chief investment officer at Capital Management, as saying.