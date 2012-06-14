FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica buys Prisa bonds with eye on stake
June 14, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica buys Prisa bonds with eye on stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica (TEF.MC) will buy 100 million euros ($126 million) of convertible bonds in indebted media company Prisa (PRS.MC) with an eye to owning a stake in the firm.

Prisa, owner of Spain’s most prestigious daily El Pais, announced a recapitalization plan last week to convert 434 million euros of bonds into Class A shares in two years at 1.03 euros.

In a statement on Thursday, Prisa said Telefonica had bought 100 million euros of bonds destined for institutional investors, while HSBC (HSBA.L), Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) had committed to buying the remaining 334 million.

The deal will help strengthen Telefonica and Prisa’s strategic alliance in broadcasting and could prevent America Movil (AMXL.MX) head Carlos Slim from increasing his stake in the indebted Spanish media firm.

Slim, the world’s richest man and a long-time rival of Telefonica Chief Executive Cesar Alierta, has a 3.23 percent stake in Prisa, which posted an 8 million euro loss in the first quarter.

Shares in Prisa, which has suffered falling advertising revenue in Spain and Portugal and high financing costs, were up 1.3 percent at 0.38 euros on Thursday.

Telefonica may also play a role in scuppering America Movil’s unwanted offer for 28 percent of Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) by merging its business in Germany with KPN’s German unit E-Plus.

Reporting by Clare Kane Editing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
