Mississippi prison under control after inmate riot

TUPELO, Mississippi (Reuters) - Authorities regained control of a privately owned prison in Mississippi on Monday after a 12-hour riot in which one guard was killed and nearly 20 other people were injured, prison officials said.

Authorities took control of the 2,567-bed Adams County Correctional Center, a low-security prison in Natchez, Mississippi, that houses mostly illegal immigrants for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, at around 2:45 a.m. CDT, according to the Corrections Corporation of America, which owns and operates the facility.

It said the entire facility had been placed on lockdown status and that all inmates had been accounted for.

A large group of inmates seized control of the prison on Sunday afternoon, lighting fires and taking hostages. Adams County Sheriff Chuck Mayfield said all of the more than two dozen hostages were safe.

The prison, with about 2,500 inmates, houses illegal immigrants, including many from Mexico who were arrested on drug charges. Mayfield said the riot appeared to have been sparked by a gang-related settling of scores.

“I believe what happened was there was an internal power struggle inside of a gang or between rival gangs. That’s where the fight started and it spread super fast,” Mayfield said.

He said a group of about 300 inmates, armed with broom or mop handles and other makeshift weapons, were to blame for most of the violence in the facility.

Corrections Corporation of America identified the guard killed during the riot as Catlin Carithers, 24, who served as a senior correctional officer. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carithers died of blunt trauma to the head.

An additional 16 prison employees and three inmates from the facility were treated at an area hospital. None of the inmates escaped, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said.

Emilee Beach, a spokeswoman for the Corrections Corporation of America, said the riot was under investigation and authorities were assessing damage to the building.

“Facility management and staff will work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement officials to investigate the incident,” Beach said. “CCA will support full prosecution under the law for all inmates identified as having committed criminal acts during the disturbance.”