Energy investment bank Pritchard Capital shuts down

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pritchard Capital Partners, a small investment bank specializing in the energy industry, has folded due to a shortage of capital and conflicts between the firm’s founders and stockholders.

The Louisiana-based company, which made about 65 percent of its revenue from trading energy stocks and 35 percent from raising capital for small to mid-sized oil-and-gas firms, shrunk from more than 60 employees at its peak to about 20 when it closed its doors at the end of June, according to Arthur Pacheco, a partner at Petrous Inc., an Alberta, Canada group that invested more than $3 million in Pritchard.

“Energy fell out of favor this year, equities continues to be a terrible business and we had management issues,” said Pacheco, a former equity sales and trading executive at Bear Stearns Cos. and Cantor Fitzgerald. “If you’re not really well capitalized you’re going to have problems getting through those dry spells.”

The collapse of Pritchard, which generated about $12 million of revenue and lost about $2 million in 2012, points to continuing problems for large and small Wall Street firms that depend on stock-trading commissions from hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading commissions have slipped from about 15 cents a share in the 1970s to less than a penny a share today over electronic systems, and firms have been spending heavily on research, trade-cost analyses and other services to differentiate themselves from competitors.

At least three other equity firms, Madison William and Co., Ticonderoga Securities and WJB Capital Group, closed since December and others such as Gleacher & Co., Nomura Securities’ Instinet and the former Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group have retrenched from equities.

Thomas Pritchard, who opened his eponymous boutique bank in 2000, left about six weeks ago with partner Kenneth Morris to create an energy banking team at Imperial Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment bank with a specialty in high-yield debt trading.

“We were subject to the peaks and valleys of the business, just like anyone else,” he said by phone from the sidelines of a lacrosse game on Thursday. “Since 2008 things have been rough, and the investment group didn’t want to support it anymore.”

Pritchard and his backers, who included a Texas oilman who invested more than $3 million in the firm and a Kuwaiti investor, pointed fingers at each other for failing to trim expenses. Some insiders said Pritchard was paying himself too much, while Pritchard said his board didn’t want to fire some expensive salesmen and traders from big Wall Street firms who wanted to work with larger companies.

The firm, which had seven offices throughout the U.S., cleared trades through Pritchard’s former employer Jefferies & Co. Its analysts, who covered more than 100 oil and gas production, oilfield services and exploration companies, included William Conroy, Jeff Campbell and Stephen Berman.