FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hellman & Friedman pays $1.1 billion for Renaissance Learning
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 13, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hellman & Friedman pays $1.1 billion for Renaissance Learning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is acquiring education company Renaissance Learning for $1.1 billion cash from fellow private-equity firm Permira, Renaissance said.

Renaissance, founded in 1984 in Wisconsin, provides assessment methods such as electronic tests that adapt questions in real time depending on how successfully the student is answering.

Geared toward education from kindergarten through high school, Renaissance also provides an outline of skills students should master with digital teaching tools to help them.

Renaissance is benefiting from a renewed sense of urgency by schools to ramp up their technology investments as they race to implement the Common Core Standards, the national math and language criteria set to go into effect next year.

Last month, Google’s (GOOG.O) late-stage investment arm, Google Capital, announced a $40 million investment in Renaissance. The investment valued Renaissance at $1 billion.

Google has a longstanding interest in education, including building learning apps as part of its Google Play for Education initiative.

The investment by H&F includes the Google Capital stake, but the companies are discussing a potential investment by Google in the H&F-owned entity. The companies are also discussing continued collaboration between Google Play and Renaissance.

H&F will take on new debt to complete financing of the deal.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.