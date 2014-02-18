Swedish tax agency appeals private equity tax verdict

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s tax agency has appealed a ruling by a court late last year in a case that could lead to private equity firms and their senior employees paying more tax.

An official at the administrative court of appeal in Stockholm said the tax agency had appealed the case to the Supreme Administrative Court. The higher court, the final instance in such cases, has to decide on whether to hear the case or not.

In December, the administrative court of appeal ruled that shares in profits - called carried interest - paid to partners in private equity company Nordic Capital by its Swedish advisory firm should not be considered as salary, as the tax agency had argued.

Carried interest has been taxed at a lower rate than all but the lowest level of wages.

The case is being widely watched in the Swedish private equity industry as it is the first in a string of similar cases and likely to set a precedent between the tax agency and private equity firms.