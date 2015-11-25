Energy investment firm 1901 Partners is latest in Ziff dynasty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A group of energy fund managers that helped invest the Ziff brothers’ fortune have raised $500 million for a new private equity fund that focuses on oil and gas companies, according to U.S. securities filings.

The managers - Bryan Begley, Robert Hougie, Daniel Penrod and Neil Wallack - formerly worked for Ziff Brothers Investments before founding 1901 Partners Management last year. New York-based 1901 initially managed existing energy investments for the Ziff brothers but recently added its first independent fund with the help of fundraising from Credit Suisse, according to separate securities filings.

A spokesman for the Ziff brothers declined to comment. Employees of 1901 did not respond to requests for comment.

Ziff Brothers Investments looks after the fortune of Dirk, Robert and Daniel Ziff, heirs to a magazine publishing fortune, although Dirk, the eldest, now reportedly manages much of his own capital separately. Each of the three brothers is worth an estimated $5 billion, according to Forbes.

ZBI reorganized in 2013 after a key internal hedge fund manager, Ian McKinnon, decided to retire. The Ziffs then made a significant shift in how their assets were managed by closing their two internal hedge funds - which ran billions of dollars - and ZBI Ventures, the energy investment unit where Begley, Hougie, Penrod and Wallack worked.

Many of those managers left ZBI to found their own firms. David Fear, for example, founded Thunderbird Partners earlier this year with a reported $1.5 billion of assets; he had led ZBI’s London-based hedge fund operations. Ryan Pedlow, a New York-based alum, founded Two Creeks Capital Management, which at the end of 2014 managed $1.56 billion, according to a public filing. Other sizable hedge funds led by recent ZBI alums include Eli Cohen’s Crescent Park Management, Yen Liow’s Aravt Global, Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital and David D’Alessandro’s CMDTY Partners. The Ziffs have reportedly invested with some of those managers, including Thunderbird.

Another alum is Parag Pande, ZBI’s former head of public equity investments, who joined the Blackstone Group last year to lead Senfina Advisors, a new multi-manager hedge fund platform that already manages more than $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Ziff family earned its fortune from Ziff Davis, a publisher of specialty magazines founded in the 1920s that began focusing on technology publications like PC Magazine in the 1980s. Robert, Dirk and Daniel Ziff were the grandsons of the founder of the company, and sold the business in 1994 for $1.4 billion.

They pooled much of their money into hedge funds, notably giving seed capital to Goldman Sachs equities trader Daniel Och in 1994 to launch Och-Ziff Capital Management, the now-$44 billion publicly traded hedge fund firm. ZBI also hired top talent to invest in stocks and other securities in-house, instead of farming their capital out to external managers famous for keeping a big cut of profits. One 1901 Partners investment is Canadian International Oil Corp., a company that drills for oil and gas. ZBI previously invested in that company.