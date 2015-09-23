UBM confirms talks to sell PR Newswire

(Reuters) - British communications and events company UBM Plc (UBM.L) said on Wednesday it was in “highly preliminary” talks about a sale of press release distributor PR Newswire.

UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since April, said it was in talks with a number of parties but there was no certainty about a deal being reached.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, was working on a bid to buy PR Newswire.