Pro-Russian separatists set up checkpoints around east Ukraine city
April 12, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian separatists set up checkpoints around east Ukraine city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists armed with automatic weapons set up checkpoints on roads into the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk on Saturday, Reuters witnesses said.

Masked men wearing a mixture of civilian and combat clothing checked passing vehicles before waving them past barricades built out of car tyres and sand bags on roads leading into the city from Donetsk and Luhansk, the witnesses said.

A Russian flag flew at one of the checkpoints, while a black, blue and red separatist flag flew above another one.

Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Thomas Grove; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

