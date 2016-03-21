FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Procter & Gamble to invest $50 million in Argentina in 2016-17
March 21, 2016 / 9:36 PM / in 2 years

Procter & Gamble to invest $50 million in Argentina in 2016-17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Argentina will invest $50 million in the South American country in 2016-2017, the local subsidiary of the U.S. consumer products giant said on Monday, on the eve of President Barack Obama’s visit.

Obama will visit Argentina with a large delegation of businessmen three months after free-marketeer President Mauricio Macri took office and began dismantling capital and trade controls that stalled investment and economic growth in recent years.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Richard Lough and Cynthia Osterman

