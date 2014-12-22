FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
P&G to sell soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever
#Deals
December 22, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

P&G to sell soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work at the post that trades Procter & Gamble Co. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell its soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for an undisclosed amount to focus on its faster-growing brands.

The deal includes the global sale of the Camay brand and the sale of the Zest brand outside of North America and the Caribbean, P&G said.

The company will also sell its Talisman facility in Mexico to Unilever. The facility has 170 employees.

P&G said in August that it would shed 80-100 slow-growing product lines to focus on about 80 brands, including Tide laundry detergents and Pampers diapers, which generate most of its revenue.

The Cincinnati-based company sold its Duracell battery business to Berkshire Hathaway Inc in November and its pet food business in Europe to Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc in September.

P&G is also said to be exploring a sale of its Wella hair care unit, Reuters reported last month, citing sources.

The deal with Unilever is expected to close in the first half of 2015, P&G said.

P&G’s shares were up slightly at $92.38 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday’s close, the stock had risen 13 percent this year.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
