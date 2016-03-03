Henkel to acquire hair care brands from P&G

A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said it agreed to buy a range of hair care brands with a focus in emerging markets and generating annual sales of close to $100 million from U.S. rival Procter & Gamble (PG.N).

The deal includes brands like Pert, Shamtu and Blendax, whose key countries are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Henkel said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal.