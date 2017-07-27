FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
P&G delivers profit, sales beat amid activist pressure
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 11:21 AM / an hour ago

P&G delivers profit, sales beat amid activist pressure

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Procter & Gamble's Oral-B toothbrush heads are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016.Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), which is under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, reported another quarter of market-beating quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting, and forecast a full-year profit that topped estimates.

The Tide detergent and Gillette razor maker's shares were up 2.4 percent at $91.45 in premarket trading on Thursday.

P&G's report comes amid rising pressure from investors, including Peltz, to prop up its stock price and sales, which have lagged those of peers such as Unilever Plc (ULVR.L).

Peltz, who owns a $3.3 billion stake in the company through his Trian Fund Management LP, is seeking a board seat.

While P&G's organic sales rose 2 percent in the latest quarter, Unilever's increased 3 percent in the same period. P&G's shares, which have risen 6 percent this year, have also lagged the S&P 500, which is up 10.7 percent.

"While P&G says it is addressing the underperformance issue, shareholders have heard similar promises in the past and results have not materially improved," Peltz said in a statement following the report.

P&G's net sales were flat at $16.08 billion in the quarter.

Growth in organic sales, which excludes acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, were boosted by a 5 percent rise in sales in its beauty segment, which sells brands such as SK-II and Olay, and fabric & home care segment, which sells brands such as Febreze.

The company has focused squarely on cutting costs as overall sales have remained stagnant. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 7 percent in the quarter.

Continuing cost-cutting efforts are expected drive a 5 percent to 7 percent growth in full-year adjusted profit, which translates to $4.12-$4.19 per share. Analysts on average are expecting $4.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Achieving our objectives will not only require continued focus as an organization, but also that we prevent anything from derailing the work that is delivering improvement," P&G's Chief executive David Taylor said in a statement.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.22 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.95 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 85 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting 78 cents per share and revenue of $16.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.