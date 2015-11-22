FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Procter & Gamble: Time for a split - Barron's
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Procter & Gamble: Time for a split - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tide detergent pods, from Procter & Gamble, are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Executives of consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), the maker of Tide detergent and other household goods, should consider breaking up the company to improve its beleaguered performance, Barron’s financial newspaper said.

The “radical action” would give the Cincinnati-based company a chance to contend with more “agile competitors,” according to Barron’s report this weekend. Procter & Gamble has been struggling with weak performance, with its shares down 17 percent this year.

A breakup would give investors a chance to invest in companies that would be growing from a smaller base, with Barron’s projecting that P&G’s businesses could be worth $90 per share if traded separately. That compares with a recent stock price of $75.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.