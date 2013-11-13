FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three P&G leaders to leave in moves company says showcases 'bench'
November 13, 2013 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

Three P&G leaders to leave in moves company says showcases 'bench'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxes of Tide detergent, a Procter & Gamble product, sit on a shelf at a store in Alexandria, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) on Wednesday announced that three long-time executives, including an adviser to Chief Executive A.G. Lafley and P&G’s chief technology officer, were leaving in changes the consumer products company said showcase how much talent it has waiting in the wings.

The departures include that of Dimitri Panayotopoulos, an adviser to Lafley, who in a 36-year career at P&G held management jobs overseas. He is stepping down on January 2.

CTO Bruce Brown will leave on February 1 and will be replaced by Kathleen Fish, who currently oversees research and development in P&G’s fabric business.

“These changes demonstrate the depth and strength of P&G’s leadership bench,” said Lafley, a former CEO who returned to the helm in May to replace Bob McDonald.

Robert Fregolle, global customer business development officer, will leave in June and be replaced by Carolyn Tastad, currently a vice president.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
