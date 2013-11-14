U.S. productivity rises modestly, wage inflation subdued

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. nonfarm productivity rose less than expected in the third quarter and a drop in unit labor costs pointed to subdued wage inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its massive monetary stimulus to the economy for a while.

Productivity rose at a 1.9 percent annual rate after increasing at a 1.8 percent pace in the second quarter, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, was unchanged compared to the same period last year.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity rising at a 2.2 percent rate in the July-September quarter.

Unit labor costs - a gauge of the labor-related cost for any given unit of output - fell at 0.6 percent rate in the third quarter, underscoring the lack of wage-related inflation pressures in the economy. Unit labor costs had risen at a 0.5 percent pace in the second quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected unit labor cost to rise at a 0.2 percent pace in the third quarter.

Labor costs were up 1.9 percent from a year-ago.