FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Ezzat al-Douri, Saddam's loyal lieutenant, believed killed
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Ezzat al-Douri, Saddam's loyal lieutenant, believed killed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A prominent former aide to the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and a leader of Iraqi insurgents, Ezzat Ibrahim al-Douri, has been killed by Iraqi forces and Shi‘ite militias, the governor of Salahuddin province told al-Arabiya television.

The station showed a photo of a dead man who looked like al-Douri. The former lieutenant of Saddam was believed to be mastermind of the insurgency waged by the Islamic State and former Baathist figures against the current Shi‘ite-led government.

Baghdad has announced al-Douri’s death several times before, but this time photos were circulating showing a man with similar features and red hair like al-Douri‘s.

Here are some facts about al-Douri.

* He was the senior member of Saddam’s regime still at large and ranked six on the U.S. military’s list of 55 most-wanted Iraqis, with a $10 million reward offered for his capture.

* After Saddam Hussein was toppled and before al Qaeda and later Islamic State rose to prominence, al-Douri led an insurgency against Baghdad’s Shi‘ite-led government, organizing and leading major attacks against symbols of the new rule.

* Iraqi Security officials and the U.S. military have said he helped lead the Sunni Arab-led insurgency that erupted after the 2003 invasion. Rumors of his capture have surfaced periodically, but he remained on the run until the report of his death.

* Hailing from the Tikrit region, he helped plot the 1968 coup that brought the Baath party to power. His frail appearance hid a ruthlessness that helped Saddam keep his grip at the top.

* He served as vice-president and deputy chairman of Iraq’s powerful Revolutionary Command Council until the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam.

* He was a senior official responsible for northern Iraq when poison gas was used on Halabja in 1988, killing some 5,000 Kurds. He cut short a visit to Vienna for medical treatment in 1999 to avoid arrest for suspected crimes against humanity.

* Born in 1942, he did not finish high school or do military training, but Saddam made him deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces with the rank of lieutenant general.

((IRAQ-IBRAHIM, writing by Samia Nakhoul))

Created by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.