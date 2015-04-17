Factbox: Ezzat al-Douri, Saddam's loyal lieutenant, believed killed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A prominent former aide to the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and a leader of Iraqi insurgents, Ezzat Ibrahim al-Douri, has been killed by Iraqi forces and Shi‘ite militias, the governor of Salahuddin province told al-Arabiya television.

The station showed a photo of a dead man who looked like al-Douri. The former lieutenant of Saddam was believed to be mastermind of the insurgency waged by the Islamic State and former Baathist figures against the current Shi‘ite-led government.

Baghdad has announced al-Douri’s death several times before, but this time photos were circulating showing a man with similar features and red hair like al-Douri‘s.

Here are some facts about al-Douri.

* He was the senior member of Saddam’s regime still at large and ranked six on the U.S. military’s list of 55 most-wanted Iraqis, with a $10 million reward offered for his capture.

* After Saddam Hussein was toppled and before al Qaeda and later Islamic State rose to prominence, al-Douri led an insurgency against Baghdad’s Shi‘ite-led government, organizing and leading major attacks against symbols of the new rule.

* Iraqi Security officials and the U.S. military have said he helped lead the Sunni Arab-led insurgency that erupted after the 2003 invasion. Rumors of his capture have surfaced periodically, but he remained on the run until the report of his death.

* Hailing from the Tikrit region, he helped plot the 1968 coup that brought the Baath party to power. His frail appearance hid a ruthlessness that helped Saddam keep his grip at the top.

* He served as vice-president and deputy chairman of Iraq’s powerful Revolutionary Command Council until the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam.

* He was a senior official responsible for northern Iraq when poison gas was used on Halabja in 1988, killing some 5,000 Kurds. He cut short a visit to Vienna for medical treatment in 1999 to avoid arrest for suspected crimes against humanity.

* Born in 1942, he did not finish high school or do military training, but Saddam made him deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces with the rank of lieutenant general.

((IRAQ-IBRAHIM, writing by Samia Nakhoul))