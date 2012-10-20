FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Progress seeks to address Ottawa's concerns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Progress seeks to address Ottawa's concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Progress Energy Resources Corp said on Saturday that it would take the next 30 days to determine the nature of concerns that led to Ottawa’s rejection of its takeover by Malaysia’s Petronas and try to find remedies.

Chief Executive Michael Culbert said in a statement that Progress’s board and staff were disappointed by the 11th-hour rejection announced late Friday. He stressed that the long-term health of Canada’s gas industry and the future of liquefied natural gas exports were dependent on investment by international companies such as Petronas.

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.