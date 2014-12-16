FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progressive to take controlling stake in ARX Holding for $875 million
December 16, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Progressive to take controlling stake in ARX Holding for $875 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Progressive Corp (PGR.N), a provider of auto insurance products, said it would acquire a controlling stake in property insurer ARX Holding Corp for $875 million in cash.

Progressive Corp said it would increase its share in the parent of American Strategic Insurance to 67 percent from 5 percent after it buys shares from non-management shareholders.

American Strategic Insurance, which provides personal and commercial property insurance, will continue as a separate company.

Progressive Corp said it expected to buy the remaining shares of ARX over the next six years.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
