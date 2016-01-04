Progressive Waste Solutions exploring sale: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Canadian waste management company Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd BIN.TO BIN.N is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S.-listed shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2.5 billion, rose nearly 6 percent to $24.60 after the bell on Monday in light trading.

The company is working with financial advisers who reached out to potential buyers in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1n0PjNy)

Progressive Waste Solutions may struggle to find a buyer among garbage companies because they may hesitate to make such a large acquisition, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people.

Progressive Waste was not immediately available to comment.

The company provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in 14 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces.