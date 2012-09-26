FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progress Software profit beats estimates on cost cuts
September 26, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Progress Software profit beats estimates on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Database management software maker Progress Software Corp (PRGS.O) reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by cost cuts.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $5.8 million, or 12 cents per share, from $9.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $107.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $112.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company rose 3 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. They closed at $19.16 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

