'Project X' sequel already in the works
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 6 years ago

'Project X' sequel already in the works

Joshua L. Weinstein

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (TheWrap.com) - “Project X,” the low-budget comedy that opened as the No. 2 movie in America, may have spawned a sequel.

“Project Y” anyone?

TheWrap has confirmed that screenwriter Michael Bacall, who wrote the $12 million found footage film that grossed $21 million over the weekend, began work on a potential sequel well before the movie opened.

The Warner Bros. movie is about three high school students who plan a birthday party to improve their image -- and find the fiesta spinning out of control.

Todd Phillips, who produced and directed “The Hangover” and wrote, produced and directed “The Hangover Part II” for Warners, produced the R-rated “Project X.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Editing By Zorianna Kit

