UK bank property owners fare better than shareholders

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors in UK bank properties have not suffered as badly as the banks’ shareholders during the global financial crisis, a gulf in performance that will continue to widen, property consultancy CBRE said on Wednesday.

Investors who put 100 pounds ($160) into office property in London’s main financial district in the last quarter of 2007 saw the value of their investment including rental income rise to 103 pounds by the end of 2011 whereas investors in FTSE index bank shares would have seen the same level of investment drop in value to 44 pounds, CBRE said.

The health of the City office market is closely linked to that of the financial services industry and rises and falls in average rents have broadly tracked the FTSE 100 index in recent years.

Real estate and bank equity returns fell to their low point in the first half of 2009 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers, with the value of the 100 pound office investment falling to 67 pounds and the equity investment reaching a low of 34 pounds.

“As a prime real estate investor, even if your tenant goes bust and disappears you’ve still got an asset that has got value and which can be re-let, which is the difference with if you were a shareholder, as your entire stake would be extinguished,” said CBRE’s chief economist, EMEA region, Peter Damesick.

He cited the collapse of Lehman Brothers where shareholders lost their entire investment while the owner of its London headquarters, Canary Wharf Group, received rent from the administrators before selling the site to JP Morgan for 495 million pounds in December 2010.

The stronger performance of office property compared with bank shares will continue for as long as the banking sector takes to resolve problems that have included profligate real estate lending in the run-up to the financial crisis, Damesick added.

But some investors are wary of office real estate in London’s financial heartland due to its relatively low yields.

“We have nothing at all in commercial property at the moment and that’s purely on the basis that yields after charges are low, liquidity is very low and I think the potential for capital appreciation over the next couple of years is also pretty low,” said Thomas Becket, chief investment officer of PSigma Investment Management, which has $2 billion under management.

The banking sector was put further on edge last Friday after rating agency Moody’s downgraded 15 banks including Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to highlight the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets.

Euro zone leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss how to solve the region’s debt crisis, which escalated on Monday when Cyprus became the fifth of the euro zone’s 17 states to ask for a bailout.

London accounted for almost a quarter of all commercial property transactions by value in the first quarter of this year as investors were attracted to Britain’s transparent regulatory system and the fact it is outside the euro zone, CBRE said. Transactions in southern European countries fell 65 percent from the previous year.

A separate report from BNP Paribas Real Estate on Wednesday showed that investment in poorer quality so-called secondary properties across Western Europe was at its lowest for ten years in the first quarter.

($1=0.6411 British pounds)