Factbox: China home price poll in August 2015
#Business News
August 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: China home price poll in August 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese home prices are expected to rise modestly this year as a recovery in the housing market continues thanks to Beijing’s efforts to support the faltering economy, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The poll surveyed 14 economists and property market analysts, though not all responded to every question.

The following is a summary of the results of the survey:

1. Please forecast the change in national average home prices in China in 2015 and 2016.

A rise of 2.0 percent in 2015 was the median from 13 respondents, while the median forecast for 2016 was 3.0 percent.

2.Do you foresee a broad recovery in China housing market this year?

Of 14 respondents, four said yes, 10 said no.

3.Do you think the recent pick-up in home transactions will be sustained?

Of 13 respondents, eight said yes, five said no.

4. Which cities, if any, will see a sharp rise in home prices this year?

First-tier cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and some second-tier cities with sustainable population inflows.

5. Do you think the government will take more steps to aid the housing market this year?

Of 13 respondents, six said yes.

6. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes China’s current home prices relative to economic fundamentals and prospects?

The median response from 13 analysts was 7.0. Forecasts ranged from 5.0 to 8.0.



Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Jenny Su and Koh Gui Qing' Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
