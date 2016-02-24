Factbox: China home price poll in February 2016

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s home prices are likely to rise modestly this year as government support measures gain traction and more easing steps are widely expected in coming months, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll surveyed 15 economists and property market analysts, though not all responded to every question. For a story on the findings, see

The following is a summary of the results of the survey:

1. Please forecast the change in national average home prices in China in first half of 2016 and 2016.

A rise of 3.0 percent was the median from 13 respondents for H1 2016 while the median forecast for the full year of 2016 was 4.0 percent.

2. When do you think the destocking process will complete in China?

Of 13 respondents, most expect it to take at least two years.

3. Do you think the growth in the property investment will continue to slow in 2016?

Of 15 respondents, 10 said no, 5 said yes.

4. Which Chinese cities, if any, will see a steep fall in home prices in 2016?

Some third and fourth-tier cities with population outflows.

5. Do you think the central government will take more steps to aid the housing market in 2016 ?

All 15 respondents said yes.

6. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes China’s current home prices relative to economic fundamentals and prospects?

The median response from 13 analysts was 7.0. Forecasts ranged from 3.0 to 9.0.