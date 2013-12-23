FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben says to sell east European TV, radio ops
December 23, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

ProSieben says to sell east European TV, radio ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) has agreed to sell its east European TV and radio stations, the group said on Monday, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

In Romania, ProSieben sold a portfolio of TV and radio channels to Greece’s Antenna Group ANTVY.UL, while one asset in the country, TV station Prima TV, was acquired by local entrepreneur Cristian Burci, it said.

In addition, ProSieben also divested Hungarian TV stations TV2, FEM 3, PRO4 and Super TV2.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

