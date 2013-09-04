FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
September 4, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

KKR, Permira place ProSieben shares at 30.67 euro per share: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - KKR (KKR.N) and Permira PERM.UL, the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE), have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

The private equity firms had to grant investors - who mainly came from the U.S. and the UK - a discount of about 5 percent in the sale of 25 million ProSieben shares. That was slightly more than originally planned.

After the placement, KKR and Permira retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProSiebenSat.1. ($1 = 0.7601 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

