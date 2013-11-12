FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR and Permira place 1.1 billion euro ProsiebenSat.1 stake
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 12, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

KKR and Permira place 1.1 billion euro ProsiebenSat.1 stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thomas Ebeling, CEO of Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, poses before the company's annual news conference in Unterfoehring, north of Munich February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ProsiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) shareholders KKR (KKR.N) and Permira PERM.UL on Tuesday said they would sell 35 million shares in the German free-to-air broadcaster, cutting their stake to around 17 percent from 33 percent.

The shares are being placed with institutional investors at between 31.53 euros and 32.10 euros apiece, the offer document, which was seen by Reuters, shows.

This values the placement at up to 1.12 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are in charge of the accelerated bookbuilding process, the offer document said.

KKR and Permira bought a controlling stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in 2006 and merged it with SBS Broadcasting, a media group they had acquired a year earlier. Since then they have been exiting their investment in stages.

The two investors sold a quarter of their stake in the broadcaster in September.

($1 = 0.7442 euros)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Anthony Barker and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.