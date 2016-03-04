ProSiebenSat.1 entry to DAX marks German media comeback

The logo of Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG is pictured in front of their headquarters in Unterfoehring, near Munich, Germany in this February 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1’s promotion to become the first media company to make the German blue-chip index of leading shares highlights progress by groups who have spent a decade trying to find answers to new digital trends.

Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is seen as representing a new generation of media companies who adapted relatively early to the digital age. Axel Springer, Bertelsmann’s RTL Group and Sky Deutschland, now part of pan-European Sky Plc, have made a similar transition.

“What is interesting re ProSieben and some of the other broadcasters is that they have combined resilience in free-to- air TV and then growth in digital and fast-growth areas,” said Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker.

“That is what the market likes.”

ProSieben’s external digital sales, which covers areas such as online access to programs and advertising, were 846 million euros ($928 million) last year -- about 28 percent of total revenue.

German broadcasters were relatively cushioned from the onslaught of competition from the Internet for advertising spending by the high market share they managed to retain, thanks to a large variety of free-to-air channels and a slower move online by German consumers.

Television still accounts for almost half of all advertising spending in Germany and is actually on the rise, according to media research firm Nielsen. That compares with a global average of 38 percent and falling.

ProSieben said last week it had 44.4 percent of the German TV advertising market last year, up from 44.0 percent in 2014.

PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDING

ProSieben was selected for inclusion in the DAX according to a combination of measures including market value, the number of shares traded and the size of its free float. It will be joined an index long dominated by big industrial groups on March 21.

Whittaker has a “buy” recommendation on ProSieben stock. Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, half recommend buying it, according to Thomson Reuters data. Ten have a “hold” recommendation and four advise investors to sell the stock.

ProSieben shares are up almost 40 percent since the exit of private equity firms Permira and KKR in July 2013, more than double the almost 17 percent rise of the DAX index.

The stock also outperformed the European media index, which rose a third in the same period.

ProSieben started its digital transition when it was still owned by the private equity firms via a mix of new show concepts and acquisitions.

It also offered its shows via the Internet and apps, aimed at a younger audience increasingly consuming media via smartphones and tablets. Top shows such as Germany’s Next Top Model and The Voice Of Germany offered online places to watch clips of the show or vote on candidates.

ProSieben also launched video-on-demand service Maxdome, going head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime.

“The entry to the DAX is the reward for ProSieben’s success story,” said a Frankfurt-based trader.

ProSieben’s entry to the DAX is also good news for index-portfolio managers, said Postbank equity strategist Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein. “It somewhat reduces the cyclicality of the index. Because television is always being watched.”

($1 = 0.9121 euros)