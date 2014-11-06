FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 core profit fueled by rise in TV ads and digital
November 6, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 core profit fueled by rise in TV ads and digital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 7.9 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, on higher TV advertising sales and ongoing growth of its digital business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA), rose to 162.9 million euros ($203.3 million), in line with the average of 162 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The maker of hit shows such as “Germany’s Next Top Model” and “The Voice of Germany” said on Thursday it still expected 2014 revenue to rise by a high-single-digit percentage, while it anticipates a further increase in recurring EBITDA and consolidated underlying net income.

“In the third quarter of 2014, we grew profitably in all segments and are aiming for another record year,” said the broadcaster’s Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling.

“Thanks to continuous expansion and the linking of our TV business to the digital segment, we have laid an excellent foundation for further growth,” he added.

ProSieben last month raised it revenue 2014 and said it would reach its 2015 revenue growth target already by the end of this year.

The broadcaster, which competes with RTL Group, benefits from consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and listen to music.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz

