Lilly to offer insulin at discounted prices to certain patients
Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that certain patients using its insulin products via a partnership with Express Scripts Holding Co could secure a discount of up to 40 percent.
Proteon Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday that its experimental chronic kidney disease drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares plunging 70 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, vonapanitase, was being tested against a placebo in patients on or expecting to undergo dialysis after surgical creation of a radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula.
The study is designed to evaluate whether a single 30 micrograms dose of vonapanitase can improve the period of time during which a fistula remains open with adequate blood flow to enable dialysis, Proteon said.
Surgical intervention is necessary to create the fistula, typically in the wrist, to facilitate a direct connection between an artery and a vein. The vein enlarges over a period of time because arterial blood is now flowing through the vein at a higher pressure.
When dialysis is required, needles are inserted into the vein and connected to a dialysis machine. Patients with a fistula have a better chance of surviving renal failure.
Blood vessel blockages in a patient's fistula are a leading cause of corrective procedures and death.
Data from secondary and tertiary goals is encouraging, the company said. The company is testing the treatment in another late-stage study, which is currently ongoing.
Vonapanitase is also being evaluated for use in peripheral artery disease.
The company shares were down nearly 70 percent at $3 in premarket trading.
MUMBAI The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has again raised concerns about the quality control process at Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmceutical Industries' Halol factory, an inspection report obtained by Reuters shows.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the National Football League's estimated $1 billion settlement of concussion-related lawsuits with thousands of retired players to take effect, rejecting a challenge brought by a small group of dissenters.