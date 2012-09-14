At least one protester killed at U.S. embassy in Sudan: doctor

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said.

“We just got one dead body brought in,” said the doctor at a Khartoum hospital, who declined to be identified.

A Reuters reporter earlier saw two protesters lying on the ground covered in blood in front of the U.S. embassy, where police had fired tear gas to try to disperse thousands of protesters.