Mourners angry at funeral of Yemeni anti-film protester

SANAA (Reuters) - Hundreds of mourners in the Yemeni capital Sanaa attended the funeral on Saturday of a young protester who was shot dead when riot police battled a crowd attacking the U.S. embassy over a U.S.-made film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

The burial of 19-year-old Mohammed al-Tuwaiti, who was shot in the chest on Thursday, took place just a few minutes’ walk from the U.S. embassy, in the area where the teenager lived with his family.

Around 500 people marched alongside relatives carrying Tuwaiti’s body, wrapped in a shroud and laid out on a wooden stretcher, first from his home to the mosque, and then to the local graveyard.

“There is no god but God! The martyr is the beloved of God,” they shouted, carrying large pictures of the boy, with the words “Mohammed al-Tuwaiti, the Martyr” emblazoned across his image.

Four people died at Thursday’s protest, according to the Yemeni interior ministry, but no names have been released, and there were no reports of other funerals taking place in the capital.

Sadeq al-Tuwaiti, Mohammed’s uncle, accused U.S. soldiers of having killed his nephew.

“The Americans, the Marines are the ones who shot at the protesters and killed Mohammed. They were peaceful protesters and they had nothing in their hands to kill. Such a protest does not justify killing,” he said.

A Reuters witness saw U.S. soldiers armed with rifles standing on a hill near the embassy, watching as protesters stormed the compound on Thursday, but did not see them fire any shots.

A U.S. embassy spokesman declined to comment.

After Thursday’s attack on the embassy compound, where protesters smashed windows, ransacked the guards’ quarters and set several cars ablaze, Washington said it would send a platoon of Marines to Yemen in order to boost security at the embassy.

Yemeni security forces also battled hundreds of youths there on Friday, using batons, water cannon and teargas to beat back protesters, four of whom were injured. All was quiet outside the U.S. embassy on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as all roads leading to the compound remained sealed by riot police.

No embassy staff were hurt in either incident, but the mission said it expected more protests against the film and that it had closed its consular services on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Yemen-based branch of al Qaeda urged Muslims to step up protests and kill more U.S. diplomats in Muslim countries following the emergence of a U.S.-made film mocking the Prophet Mohammad which it said was another chapter in the “crusader wars” against Islam.

Rage about the film swept across the Middle East after prayers on Friday, with protesters attacking U.S. embassies, prompting Washington to send troops to bolster security at its missions.

At least nine people were killed in protests across the region on Friday.

Yemen, a key U.S. ally, is struggling against multiple challenges since mass protests forced long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down last year.

The United States, eager to help the country recover from the upheaval has said it would more than double humanitarian and development aid this year.