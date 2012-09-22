FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Islamist militias in Libya's Derna say disbanding: residents
September 22, 2012 / 9:07 PM / 5 years ago

Two Islamist militias in Libya's Derna say disbanding: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The two main Islamist militias in Derna, a city in eastern Libya known as an Islamist stronghold, withdrew from their five military bases and announced they were disbanding, residents said on Saturday.

“Abu Slim had three camps and Ansar al-Sharia had two. So it’s five. Empty. All empty,” Siraj Shennib, a 29-year-old linguistics professor who has been part of protests against the militia, said by telephone.

Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ralph Gowling

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
