One killed, 20 wounded in Benghazi standoff: hospital source

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 20 wounded as Libyan protesters tried to force militias out of their bases in the eastern city of Benghazi, a hospital source said on Saturday.
Scores of demonstrators stormed several militia bases in what appeared to be a coordinated sweep of militia headquarters buildings by police, government troops and activists following a mass public demonstration against militia units on Friday.
Reporting by Mohammed Al-Tommy; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Eric Walsh