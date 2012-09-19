FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab body calls for peaceful reaction to cartoons
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2012 / 2:49 PM / in 5 years

Arab body calls for peaceful reaction to cartoons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League urged on Wednesday people offended by cartoons in a French magazine showing a naked Prophet Mohammad to “control themselves” and demonstrate their rejection of the images in a peaceful manner.

In a statement after the French magazine Charlie Hebdo published the cartoons, the Cairo-based Arab League of 21 Arab countries called for reconciliation and respect among cultures.

It called “on those who were hurt by those offensive drawings to control themselves and use peaceful means to firmly express their rejection of such shameful actions”.

Reporting by Ayman Samir, Writing by Yasmine Saleh, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.