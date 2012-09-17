Indonesia police use teargas to disperse protest at U.S. embassy

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia police used teargas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

One policeman was injured by stones thrown by protesters and a handful of demonstrators were detained, television pictures broadcast live from the scene showed. Protesters burned a U.S. flag.

Western embassies across the Muslim world are on high alert and the United States has urged vigilance after days of anti-American violence provoked by the film.

Indonesia, a secular state, is the world’s fourth largest country by population and has the largest population of Muslims. It also has significant minorities of Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.