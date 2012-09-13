Iranians protest film outside Swiss Embassy: report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian students protested outside the Swiss embassy in Tehran on Thursday against an anti-Islam film that sparked violent reactions in several Muslim countries and the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya.

Additional security forces were deployed around the embassy, which looks after U.S. interests in Iran with which Washington has no diplomatic relations, Fars news agency reported. It gave no estimate of the size of the protest.

Members of one student organization present called on Muslim nations to “cut their relations with the United States and demonstrate their religious values against the colonial system”, Fars said.

Protesters expressed support for demonstrators in Libya and Egypt, shouting slogans including “Muslims unite” and “Mohammad is God’s prophet”, the report said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the main suspects behind the “crazy and hateful” making of the film were the American government and Zionism.

“If American politicians are honest in their claims that they were not involved, they have to hold responsible those who committed this obscene crime ... and their financial supporters,” the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying in a statement.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said the film, “Innocence of Muslims”, excerpts of which have been posted on the Internet, was “abhorrent” and showed that “U.S. politicians’ claims of supporting and respecting different cultures are ... a blatant lie,” state-controlled Press TV said on its website.

There has been no reported official reaction from Iran to the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other diplomats in Libya.

Demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Yemen on Thursday, following anti-U.S. protests in Libya and Egypt.