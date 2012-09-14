One killed, two wounded in north Lebanon protest

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - One demonstrator was killed and two others were wounded in clashes with security forces in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday in Islamist protests over a film insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammad and against the pope’s visit to Lebanon.

A security source said the man was killed as protesters tried to storm a government building. Earlier a U.S. fast food restaurant was set alight. Twelve members of the security forces were wounded by stones thrown by protesters, the source said.