Thousands march in Beirut against film mocking Mohammad
September 17, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Thousands march in Beirut against film mocking Mohammad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lebanese Islamists wave Syrian Opposition flags to express solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters as they burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag to protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam and insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese protesters chanting “Death to America, Death to Israel” marched through Beirut’s Shi‘ite southern suburbs on Monday in protest against a film made in the United States which mocks the Prophet Mohammad.

“America, hear us - don’t insult our Prophet,” chanted the marchers at the demonstration, called for by the leader of the Shi‘ite Muslim group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The peaceful protest, which came after a weekend of violent demonstrations across Arab capitals in which several U.S. embassies were attacked, stayed well away from U.S. mission on the city’s northeastern outskirts.

It followed a three-day visit to Lebanon by Pope Benedict who used his trip to call for reconciliation between Muslims and Christians.

On Friday, one person was killed in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli in protests against the film which depicts the prophet as a womanizer and homosexual.

The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, was killed last week in an attack on the consulate in Benghazi.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
