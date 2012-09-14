FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benghazi air space reopened after security-related closure
September 14, 2012

Benghazi air space reopened after security-related closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Air space over Benghazi’s airport has re-opened after being closed for several hours for security reasons, the airport manager in the eastern Libyan city said on Friday.

“We re-opened it at 12.30 (0630 EDT),” Taba Mohammed said.

Earlier on Friday, he had said it had been briefly closed for routine security checks, but had declined to elaborate on exactly why the decision had been taken.

Benghazi was the scene of fierce clashes on Tuesday after gunmen stormed the U.S. consulate and attacked a safe house, killing the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.

Reporting by Omar Al-Mosmari; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
