Obama orders all necessary steps to protect Americans abroad
#World News
September 13, 2012 / 5:27 PM / 5 years ago

Obama orders all necessary steps to protect Americans abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLDEN, Colo. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had ordered his administration to do whatever is necessary to protect Americans abroad, as U.S. diplomatic compounds in the Middle East faced continuing violent protests.

Obama, speaking at a re-election campaign rally in Golden, Colorado, also said he and his aides had been in contact with other governments “to let them know they’ve got a responsibility to protect our citizens.”

Obama was speaking after the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other diplomats were killed after gunmen attacked the U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night. The attackers were part of a mob blaming America for a film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. Demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday.

Reporting By Andy Sullivan, writing by Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
