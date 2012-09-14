FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama at airbase for return of U.S. dead from Libya
September 14, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Obama at airbase for return of U.S. dead from Libya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland (Reuters) - President Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week.

Obama met with grieving family members at the base outside Washington, where a U.S. government plane had brought their loved ones’ remains back to U.S. soil. He was due to deliver an address inside an airplane hangar.

Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died after gunmen attacked the lightly fortified U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night.

The attack, which U.S. officials believe could have been planned in advance, emerged from a protest blaming America for a U.S.-made film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. The film has sparked protests, some of them violent, at U.S. embassies across the Muslim world.

Following the “transfer of remains” ceremony, the bodies were to be flown to a military mortuary at an air base in Dover, Delaware.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn, writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
