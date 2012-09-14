Tunisian police fire at film protesters attacking U.S. embassy

TUNIS (Reuters) - At least five protesters were wounded when Tunisian police opened fire on Friday to quell an assault on the U.S. embassy compound in the capital Tunis, a Reuters reporter said.

It was not immediately clear if police fired live rounds or rubber bullets. A large fire erupted inside the compound which has been invaded by hundreds of people incensed by a U.S.-made film that demeans the Prophet Mohammad. They smashed windows and set fire to trees.